UN chief slams terror attack in Jalalabad

UNITED NATIONS, July 3 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the suicide attack in Afghanistan’s city of Jalalabad that killed 19 people, mostly Sikhs and Hindus, asserting that any attack targeting civilians is “unjustifiable” and in clear violation of international law.

“The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” the UN chief said in a statement issued by his spokesperson.

“The Secretary-General urges all parties to uphold their obligation to protect civilians, including minority communities, and cease targeting civilians and civilian facilities,” he said.

According to reports, an ISIS/Da’esh suicide bomber targeted a convoy of Sikhs and Hindus on their way to meet the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani in Jalalabad on Sunday.

Avtar Singh Khalsa, a longtime leader of the Sikh community who had planned to run in the parliamentary elections set for October, was also killed in the attack.

The UN Security Council joined in condemning the “heinous and cowardly” terrorist attack for which terror group ISIS has claimed responsibility.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice and urged all States to cooperate actively with the Government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” the statement said.

The 15-nation Council also reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also condemned the July 1 attack and expressed its concern over the recent spate of such incidents in which civilians have been killed in attacks on schools and medical centres.

“The architects of this appalling crime must be brought to justice,” Ingrid Hayden, the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, said.