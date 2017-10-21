UN chief slams latest attacks in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 21 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attacks at mosques in Afghanistan’s Kabul city and Ghor Province during Friday prayers.

“This week alone, hundreds of Afghan civilians going about their daily lives, including practicing their religious faith, have fallen victims to brutal acts of violence,” the Secretary-General said in a statement from his Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

Through the statement, Guterres emphasized that those responsible must be swiftly brought to justice.

“The cycle of violence must end and dialogue commence,” he said.

The Secretary-General also extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, while expressing his solidarity with the Afghan people and government.