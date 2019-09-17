UN chief slams attacks at election rally in Parwan province

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 17 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Tuesday’s suicide attack at a campaign rally for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, north of Kabul, and called for the culprits to be held accountable.

At least 26 people and wounded more than 30 others. President Ghani reportedly was not harmed in the bombing, for which the Taliban later claimed responsibility.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, expressed UN chief’s deep sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Afghanistan.