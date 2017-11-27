UN chief slams attack on peacekeepers in Central African Republic

United Nations, Nov 27 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned an attack on UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR), which killed an Egyptian blue helmet and wounded three others.

“The secretary-general strongly condemned the attack perpetrated by suspected anti-Balaka militants on the Bangassou-Kongbo axis in the country’s southeast,” his spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement issued on Sunday.