UN chief ‘saddened’ over train tragedy in Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 31 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his sorrow over the deaths of dozens of people in a train that caught fire caused by an exploding gas stove near Liaquatpur city, Rahim Yar Khan district, on Thursday.

“The Secretary-General is saddened by the deaths of so many people in the train accident in Pakistan, and he sends his condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy,” his spokesman, Farhan Haq, said in a statement emailed to APP.

The news of the tragic accident has been widely covered in the American print and electronic media.