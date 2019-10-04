UN chief reiterates his concern over Kashmir situation on 60th day of India’s lockdown

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 04 (APP):A U.N. spokesman said Friday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ remains concerned over the grave situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir where people are languishing under a tight lockdown, now on its 60th day, and he again urges India and Pakistan to hold dialogue to resolve the crisis.

“The secretary-general’s position in Kashmir has not changed,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in reply to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York about the worsening humanitarian situation, with nearly 8 million people living in an open prison without their basic rights.