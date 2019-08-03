UN chief regrets ending of US-Russia arms control pact

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 3 (APP):United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his “deep regret” that the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the United States and Russia came to an end.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, the UN chief recalled that he had “consistently called on both the United States and Russian Federation to resolve their differences through the consultation mechanisms provided for in the Treaty and regrets they have been unable to do so”.