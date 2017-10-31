UN chief pushes for defeating terrorism by addressing its root causes

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 31 (APP)::United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the importance of preventing terrorism by addressing its root causes, supporting victims of terrorism and enhancing human rights, in a world where security threats and challenges are rapidly evolving.

Addressing a meeting of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre Advisory Board, the Secretary-General said that “together with our international partners, we need to respond early and effectively in the cycle of conflict and radicalization and invest more in prevention.”

The Secretary-General noted that the threat of terrorism is “real, complex and transnational,” and necessitates a response that “must be just as serious and shared.”

Pointing to terrorist groups such as Daesh, Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram, which he

said “continue to inflict a rising toll of death and devastation” by manipulating young minds to exploit real or perceived injustices, Guterres underscored the importance of the restructured UN counter-terrorism office and its importance in leading UN efforts to counter these challenges and advise member states on strengthening its efforts.

He has noted the need to “expand and diversity donor support” and improve transparency in the selection and funding of projects.

The Advisory Board “which is chaired by Saudi Arabia, and includes representatives of 21 other countries “ advises the UN Counter-Terrorism Center Executive Director on aspects such as budget needs and projects.

The current counter-terrorism strategy will be reviewed next June, Guterres said, with meetings to be held in the lead-up to support “a spirit of solidarity and trust.”

Among other issues noted in his speech, he stressed the importance of bringing perpetrators to justice and supporting the rights of victims.