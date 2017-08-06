UN chief, marking anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing, calls for nuclear disarmament

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 6 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio

Guterres has urged all states to intensify their efforts in the shared pursuit of a nuclear-weapons-free world.

“Our dream of a world free of nuclear weapons remains far from

reality,” Guterres said in his message delivered on his behalf by High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu at an annual

memorial held in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday that marked the 72nd anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing in Hiroshima that

destroyed a portion of the city and its inhabitants.