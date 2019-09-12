UN chief launches new plan to ‘counter hate and violence’

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 12 (APP):Amidst a global call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “reaffirm the sanctity” of religious sites and keep worshippers safe, the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) on Thursday launched a new plan of action to “counter hate and violence around the globe”.

“Religious sites are powerful symbols of our collective consciousness”, the UN chief said during an informal briefing to member states at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

“When people are attacked because of their religion or beliefs, all of society is diminished”.

Guterres underscored that houses of worship must be “safe havens for reflection and peace, not sites of bloodshed and terror” and all people “must be allowed to observe and practice their faiths in peace”.