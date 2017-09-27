UN chief hails Saudi move letting women drive

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Wednesday hailed Saudi Arabia’s decision allowing women to drive in the kingdom beginning next summer as a step in the right direction.

“I welcome Saudi Arabia’s decision to lift the ban on women drivers. An important step in the right direction,” he wrote in a tweet.

The decision to lift the ban on women drivers came in a royal order reported by state media late Tuesday that takes effect next June.

Responding to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, the secretary-general hoped that the momentum towards gender equality would continue.