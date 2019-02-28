UN chief hails PM Imran Khan’s move to free captured Indian pilot

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 28 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release the captured Indian fighter pilot in what was seen as an effort to de-escalate the gravest crisis between the two countries in years.

“The report of the release of the Indian pilot by the Pakistani authorities would be very much a welcome step,” the UN chief’s Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in reply to a question at the regular noon briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York.The Indian pilot, whose plane was downed by Pakistan Air Force jets on Wednesday, was taken into custody.

“We would encourage both parties to do whatever they can to de-escalate the situation and this is the message that has been passed on by the United Nations and, I think, by the international community as a whole,” the spokesman added.

He said that the secretary-general was in touch with both India and Pakistan at various levels.

Meanwhile, the President of the UN General Assembly, Maria Espinosa, who visited Pakistan recently, also expressed concern over the situation and urged India and Pakistan to resolve their disputes through dialogue.

Her spokeswoman said that the president believes diplomatic negotiations provided the best means to settle problems.