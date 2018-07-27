UN chief hails Pakistan election, says looking forward to formation of new government

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 27 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday congratulated Pakistan on Wednesday’s general election, which were won by Imran Khan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf, saying that he looks forward to the formation of a new government and wishes it success.

“The Secretary-General congratulates the people of Pakistan on the 25 July general election,” the Secretary-General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement he read out on UN’s webcast.

“By exercising their constitutional right to vote, the people of Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to a democratic Pakistan,” the statement said.

“The Secretary-General commends the Electoral Commission of Pakistan for the organization of the elections, noting positive initiatives related to training and efforts to enhance the inclusion of women, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups, as well as first-time voters, in the electoral process,” it said.

“The United Nations is committed to continue to support the Electoral Commission.

“The Secretary-General looks forward to the formation of the new government and wishes it success in providing the people of Pakistan a stable, democratic, and prosperous future,” the statement added.

PTI emerged as the leading party in the polls and in the process of forming a government.