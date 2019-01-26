UN chief congratulates Greece on ratification of Macedonia name change accord

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 26 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the Greek Parliament over its ratification of an agreement Friday to end a nearly three decade-long dispute over neighbouring Macedonia’s name in a landmark vote that will see the small country renamed North Macedonia, saying the move would strengthen peace in the region Matthew Nimetz, the UN chief’s Personal Envoy who has been engaged with the process for nearly two-decades, also welcomed the ratification of the name-change, commending “this visionary step” both sides had now taken.