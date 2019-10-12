UN chief congratulates Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed on winning Nobel Prize, hails his ‘people first’ agenda

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 12 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed — this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner — for creating a pathway to stability in the Horn of Africa region.

Abiy Ahmed was announced the winner of the prestigious award on Friday for his efforts to resolve two decades of conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

“I have said often that winds of hope are blowing ever stronger across Africa. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is one of the main reasons why,” the UN chief said in a statement.

“His vision helped Ethiopia and Eritrea achieve a historic rapprochement, and I was honoured to witness the signing of the peace agreement last year.”