UNITED NATIONS, June 24 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres condemned Friday’s twin bombing at a marketplace in Parachinar,
in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan, and a suicide
attack at a checkpoint in Quetta.
“He (the UN chief) hopes those responsible for these crimes will be
swiftly brought to justice,” according to a statement issued by his spokesperson.
According to news reports, dozens of people were killed and more than
100 were injured in the two separate attacks. Early on Friday, a bomb
attack took place in Quetta. In the afternoon, deadly blasts hit a market
in Parachinar.
In his statement, Guterres extended his condolences to the families of
the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He also expressed
his solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan and its efforts
to fight terrorism and violent extremism.
UN chief condemns two separate bomb attacks in Pakistan
