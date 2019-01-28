UN chief condemns deadly terrorist attack in Philippines

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 28 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the deadly terrorist attack on a church in restive southern Philippines Sunday, and has called for the perpetrators to be brought to justiceIn a statement issued by a UN spokesperson, the Secretary-General expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.According to media reports, twin bombings ripped through the Jolo Cathedral in the island province of Sulu, which is in the Philippines southern Bangsamoro region.