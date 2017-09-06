UN chief condemns attack on peacekeepers in Mali.

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 6 (Xinhua/APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio

Guterres on Tuesday condemned an attack on a convoy of UN peacekeepers in Mali.

Tuesday’s attack in Kidal region on the UN Multidimensional Integrated

Stabilization Mission in Mali (Minusma) killed two peacekeepers and seriously injured two others.

The secretary-general extended his condolences to the families and

loved ones of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He noted attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres’ spokesman, in a statement.