UN chief condemns attack against worshippers in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 2 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has

strongly condemned Tuesday’s attack against worshippers in a mosque in the Afghan city of Herat, which killed at least 15 civilians and injured many more.

In a statement, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric Wednesday said the

“attacks that deliberately target civilians are clear violations of fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law.”

Tuesday’s attack took place one day after the assault against the

Embassy of Iraq in Kabul, where two Afghan civilians lost their lives and one was injured.

The secretary-general extended his condolences to the families of the

victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

He also expressed his solidarity with the people and the government of

Afghanistan, the statement said.