UN chief calls for respect for human rights in occupied Kashmir and Indo-Pak talks to resolve crisis

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 18 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Wednesday underscored the need for respecting human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which is under repressive lockdown for over six weeks now, and urged India and Pakistan to find a solution to the grave crisis through dialogue.

Responding to a question from a Pakistani journalist at his crowded press conference marking the start of the General Assembly’s 74th session, he said he would continue to advocate for the peaceful settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute.