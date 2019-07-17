UN chief calls for protection of women’s reproductive rights

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 17 (APP):Many women and girls still face enormous challenges to their health, well-being and human rights”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told a High-level General Assembly meeting convened to mark the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), a milestone in reproductive health and rights.

“Violence against women and girls affects one-in-three women worldwide”, the UN chief stated, adding that that number is “even higher” in parts of the world and during conflict and emergencies.

While the progress that has been achieved in women’s rights over the past 25 years has contributed to reducing poverty and hunger and improving education and health, globally, some 650 million women were married as children, and every day, more than 500 women and girls die during pregnancy and childbirth.