UN chief calls for implementing Paris climate accord ‘with greater ambition’

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 5 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ahead of a trip to the hurricane-battered Caribbean, has urged all countries to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change ‘with greater ambition’.

“We know that the world has the tools, the technologies and the wealth to address climate change, but we must show more determination in moving towards a green, clean, sustainable energy future,” Guterres told reporters at the UN Headquarters, in New York, on Wednesday.