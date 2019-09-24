UN chief calls for dialogue in resolving heightened tensions in South Asia

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 24 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday spoke of the escalating tensions in South Asia, an obvious reference to the current India-Pakistan confrontation over New Delhi’s annexation of Kashmir, and called for dialogue to resolve the crisis in his opening speech at the 74th session of the General Assembly.

“Tensions are elevated in South Asia, where differences need to be addressed through dialogue,” the UN chief told world leaders attending the Assembly’s high-level segment as he assessed the international situation in his annual report on the work of the organization.

On August 5, India illegally abolished Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, unleashing a crackdown that included arrests of thousands of people, cutoff of communications and internet services as well as detention of political leaders. The lockdown is now in its 51st day,