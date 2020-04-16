UN chief calls for debt relief to be part of Africa’s anti-virus response:

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 16 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that debt relief must be an important part of Africa’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, while cautioning that the African continent could end up suffering the greatest impacts.

“The crisis has wide-ranging implications”, said the UN Chief, delivering remarks at a meeting with leaders of the African Group of countries on Wednesday. “This is in no way of Africa’s making. But as with the climate crisis, the African continent could end up suffering the greatest impacts.”

“Debt relief”, he said, “must be an important part of the response.”

“The UN will continue to advocate for debt relief for Africa, including non-IDA (International Development Association) countries who cannot service their debt,” Guterres declared.

“Debt relief from non-Paris Club official creditors and London Club commercial creditors should also be part of the consideration,” he added.

The Paris Club is a group of officials from major creditor countries whose role is to find coordinated and sustainable solutions to the payment difficulties experienced by debtor countries. The London Club is an informal group of private creditors on the international stage, and is similar to the Paris Club of public lenders.

The secretary-general said that the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa is also working closely with African countries in key areas, from briefing the African Union’s Peace and Security Council on the coronavirus’ impacts and helping develop food readiness plans, to calling on the international community, together with African finance ministers, for a debt relief package.

