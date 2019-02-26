UN chief calls for better protection of journalists, press freedom

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 26 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern that freedom of the press was increasingly “shrinking” worldwide, and called on decision-makers to better protect journalists and media workers.“We’ve come a long way towards realizing freedom of expression, and other fundamental freedoms. The right to access to information is entrenched in law in over a hundred countries,” he said in Geneva Monday during an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Association of UN Correspondents (ACANU).