UN chief appeals for calm after military take-over in Zimbabwe

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 16 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for “calm, non-violence and restraint”, after Zimbabwe’s military took control of the country, saying he is monitoring the evolving situation in the country.

“The Secretary-General stresses the importance of resolving political differences through peaceful means and dialogue, and in line with the country’s Constitution,” a statement read out by his Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said on Wednesday.

“Preservation of fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and assembly, is of vital importance,” the statement said.

“In this context, he notes the efforts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).”

After taking control in Zimbabwe, the military said President Robert Mugabe, in power since 1980, was safe.