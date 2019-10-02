UN calls for making ‘digital world’ safer for children

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 02 (APP):Rising Internet connectivity has the potential to transform children’s lives for the better, but also makes them vulnerable to sexual abuse, online harassment and bullying, recruitment by extremist groups, and other risks, according to a new

United Nations-backed report.

The study by the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development underlines the need for everyone to ensure children remain safe as they explore “the digital world”.

It was produced by the Commission’s working group on Child Online Safety, comprising senior representatives from the United Nation (UN), non-governmental organizations, law-enforcement agencies, regulators, and private companies.