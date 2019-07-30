UN calls for Eid truce in strife-torn Libya

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 30 (APP):The United Nations envoy for Libya has called for a truce to be declared in Libya on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha around August 10, along with such confidence-building measures as a prisoner exchange and freedom for those jailed without charges.

“Following the truce, I request a high-level meeting of concerned countries to cement the cessation of hostilities … and promote strict adherence to international humanitarian and human rights law by Libyan parties,” Ghassan Salame, who is also the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative, told the Security Council Monday.

“The war around Tripoli has already left nearly 1,100 dead, including 106 civilians,” he said.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes in the capital and neighbouring districts as a result of the fighting; tens of thousands crossing the border to Tunisia seeking safety for their families.”

The conflict exploded on April 4 when the head of the eastern-based militia known as the Libyan National Army (LNA), General Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive against the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli.

Much of Europe and Turkey back Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj’s government, while the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have all expressed support for Gen. Haftar, who has set up a rival government in eastern Libya.