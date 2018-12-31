UN calls for calm after violence-marred Bangladesh polls

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 31 (APP):The United Nations Monday called on all sides in Bangladesh to exercise restraint amid violent incidents in the the country resulting from disputed elections won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami league, saying attacks on people and property were unacceptable.”The United Nations is aware of violent incidents and reports of irregularities in the Bangladesh general elections,” a UN spokesman said in a statement issued at UN Headquarters in New York.

The violence-marred elections saw weeks of violence, the mass arrest of opposition activists and the deaths of at least 17 party workers and police on polling day.

“We regret the loss of life and injuries sustained by candidates and voters during the electoral campaign and on election-day,” the spokesman said.

At the same time, the UN statement welcomed the participation of the opposition in elections for the first time in 10 years.

The statement added, “We call on all sides to exercise restraint and ensure a peaceful post electoral environment, where people can maintain their right to assembly and expression.

“We encourage the parties to address electoral complaints in a peaceful manner and through legal means. Violence and attacks on people and property are not acceptable.”