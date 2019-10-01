UN calls for addressing people’s human rights in curfew-bound Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 01 (APP):A U.N. spokesman Tuesday underscored the need for addressing human rights of the Kashmiri people in order to resolve the ongoing crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir as the repressive lockdown of the disputed state entered its 57th day.

“In order to resolve the current situation in Kashmir, human rights need to be addressed, and human rights needs to be in the forefront,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question about the deteriorating situation in occupied at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

He said that UN Secretary-General was very well aware of the situation in Kashmir, having discussed it with the prime ministers of Pakistan and India and with their country’s foreign ministers.

In this regard, he has also read two reports of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights in Kashmir.