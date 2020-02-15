UN calls database of businesses linked to Israeli settlements in occupied lands `important’ step towards accountability

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 15 (APP):A database of 112 businesses connected to Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory has been hailed by a United Nations human rights expert as”an important initial step towards accountability and the end to impunity”.

Ninety-four of the businesses are domiciled in Israel and the rest are in six other countries.

“While the release of the database will not, by itself, bring an end to the illegal settlements and their serious impact upon human rights, it does signal that sustained defiance by an occupying power will not go unanswered”, Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk said on Friday.

The UN human rights office released the information in a report published on Wednesday, in line with a 2016 request by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Lynk, who was appointed by the Council to monitor the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, said Israeli settlements there are a “significant source” of human rights violations, resulting from land expropriation, displacement and the destruction of homes and other properties.

Furthermore, they are supported by the “economic activity” of scores of Israeli and foreign companies, he added.

“Without these investments, wineries, factories, corporate supply and purchase agreements, banking operations and support services, many of the settlements would not be financially and operationally sustainable. And without the settlements, the

five-decade-long Israeli occupation would lose its colonial raison d’etre, he stated.

The rights expert urged UN Member States to implement laws banning the import of goods produced in illegal settlements located in any occupied territory.

“The international community has rightly condemned the illegal status and harmful impact of the Israeli settlements,” the Special Rapporteur said.

“But by engaging in trade and commerce with the settlements, the international community sustains their viability and undercuts its own pronouncements”.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the Six-Day War of 1967 in a move never recognised by the international community.

Its settlements are deemed illegal under international law and widely seen as a sticking point in peace negotiations.

Some 600,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank and Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem among about 2.9 million Palestinians.

In an initial reaction, Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, called the publication of the list a “shameful surrender” to countries and organisations that want to hurt Israel.

Later on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Geneva-based UN Human Rights council was a “biased and uninfluential body”.