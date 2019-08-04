UN appeals to India, Pakistan to exercise restraint as tensions mount in Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 04 (APP):The United Nations Sunday appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise “maximum restraint” amid escalating tensions between the two countries along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

“The UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan observed and reported an increase in military activity at the Line of Control in recent days,” the UN Secretary-General’s Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement e-mailed to APP UN correspondent in response to a question.

“The United Nations appeals to both sides to exercise maximum restraint to ensure that the situation does not further deteriorate,” the statement added.