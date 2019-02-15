UNITED NATIONS, Feb 15 (APP):The year 2019 is the “last chance” for the international community to take effective action on climate change, General Assembly President Maria Espinosa has said during a briefing to announce the UN’s roadmap to the Climate Summit in September.
Ms Espinosa was speaking alongside the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on the Climate Summit, Ambassador Luis Alfonso de Alba of Mexico, at UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.
UN announces roadmap to Climate Summit in 2019
UNITED NATIONS, Feb 15 (APP):The year 2019 is the “last chance” for the international community to take effective action on climate change, General Assembly President Maria Espinosa has said during a briefing to announce the UN’s roadmap to the Climate Summit in September.