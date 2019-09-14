UN Alliance of Civilizations criticizes curbs that prevented Muharram processions in IOK

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 14 (APP):The High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), a Turkish-Spanish initiative aimed at promoting intercultural and inter-religious cooperation, has criticized restrictions to prevent religious observances when his attention was drawn to the banning of Muharram processions in Indian Occupied Kashmir this week.

“Anything that puts obstacles or don’t allow people to respect each other is negative,” Moratinos, a former foreign minister of Spain, said on Friday, in response to a question at a news conference, couching his response in general terms.

“The time has come that we are all one humanity, and we have respect (for) each other,” he said when asked by a correspondent about the Indian security forces’ clampdown on holding of the Muharram processions in occupied Kashmir.