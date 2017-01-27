UN aid officials urge Security Council to push for greater humanitarian access in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 27 (APP): Senior United Nations relief

officials have urged the Security Council to do more to ensure

support of Syrian Government to deliver life-saving aid, warning

that aid workers are ‘blocked at every turn’ while some 4.6 million

people live in hard-to-reach areas across the war-ravaged country.

“We continue to be blocked at every turn, by lack of approvals

at central and local levels, disagreements on access routes, and

by the violation of agreed procedures at checkpoints by parties

to the conflict,” UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O’Brien

told the Council in a briefing alongside senior officials from the

World Food Programme and the World Health Organization on Thursday.

He noted that “if one brave aid worker drives through the

checkpoint without the facilitation letter and the command

transmitted down the line the guard or a sniper shoots.”

The fault is not at the door of the UN or the [non-governmental organizations] – it is the Syrian Government and the governors,”

O’Brien said. “We need to be allowed to pass – not as a favour

but as a right – and safely.”

In addition to millions of people living in hard-to-reach

areas, an estimated 644,000 people live in 13 areas under siege

in the country, according to the UN Office for the Coordination

of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which O’Brien heads.

While the figure is down from last year, “it should not be

mistaken for progress,” the senior UN official stressed. He

added that groups use sieges as weapons of war, which “does

nothing other than to punish civilians, who already bear the

brunt of this terrible conflict.”

O’Brien also voiced deep concerns about reports of stockpiled

aid in eastern Aleppo since the city’s evacuation, which OCHA

is looking into.

Such reports highlight the importance of unhindered aid not

only for delivery but for monitoring and distribution of aid.

The food situation, in particular, is extremely worrying, Amir

Mahmoud Abdulla, Deputy Executive Director of the UN

World Food Programme (WFP), said.

He said some seven million people in Syria are now food

insecure and an additional two million are at risk. Food

production has hit an all-time now, he said, as widespread

insecurity hampers access to land and supplies, fuel is in

short supply, and infrastructure is often damaged.

“Four in five Syrians now live in poverty with almost 80

per cent of households across the country struggle to cope

with food shortages,” Abdulla said.

If nothing changes, Syria could become “a country of

subsistence farmers with most of its commercial agriculture

base eroded.”

Both UN aid officials also used today’s briefing to again

call for a political solution to the crisis, underscoring

the importance of the 8 February talks in Geneva to be held

under UN auspices, and the UN conference with the European

Union in the beginning of April.

“After a chronicle of missed opportunities, this is the

time for the various parties to come together and bring an

end to this horrendous chapter in Syria’s history,” O’Brien

said.

Speaking by teleconference from Geneva, Peter Salama,

Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO)

Emergencies Programme, said that war has taken a serious

toll on civilians and the health workers, hospitals and

clinics serving them. Until recent security developments,

30,000 people had sustained war-related injuries every

month, he recalled.

“The war has gutted the health system,” with more than

100 attacks launched against health centres in 2016 alone,

he said, adding that it has led to acute shortages and

blocked access to services. Half of all Syrian children

were not receiving the required vaccinations and more

than 300,000 pregnant women lacked the care they need.

Underscoring the importance of the safety of those

providing such services, he said WHO is working to

ensure access to besieged and hard-to-reach areas, and

an end to attacks on health workers, with perpetrators

being held accountable. Moving forward, Syria’s health

system must be rebuilt, with strong support from the

international community, he emphasized.