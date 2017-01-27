UN aid officials urge Security Council to push for greater humanitarian access in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 27 (APP): Senior United Nations relief
officials have urged the Security Council to do more to ensure
support of Syrian Government to deliver life-saving aid, warning
that aid workers are ‘blocked at every turn’ while some 4.6 million
people live in hard-to-reach areas across the war-ravaged country.
“We continue to be blocked at every turn, by lack of approvals
at central and local levels, disagreements on access routes, and
by the violation of agreed procedures at checkpoints by parties
to the conflict,” UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O’Brien
told the Council in a briefing alongside senior officials from the
World Food Programme and the World Health Organization on Thursday.
He noted that “if one brave aid worker drives through the
checkpoint without the facilitation letter and the command
transmitted down the line the guard or a sniper shoots.”
The fault is not at the door of the UN or the [non-governmental organizations] – it is the Syrian Government and the governors,”
O’Brien said. “We need to be allowed to pass – not as a favour
but as a right – and safely.”
In addition to millions of people living in hard-to-reach
areas, an estimated 644,000 people live in 13 areas under siege
in the country, according to the UN Office for the Coordination
of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which O’Brien heads.
While the figure is down from last year, “it should not be
mistaken for progress,” the senior UN official stressed. He
added that groups use sieges as weapons of war, which “does
nothing other than to punish civilians, who already bear the
brunt of this terrible conflict.”
O’Brien also voiced deep concerns about reports of stockpiled
aid in eastern Aleppo since the city’s evacuation, which OCHA
is looking into.
Such reports highlight the importance of unhindered aid not
only for delivery but for monitoring and distribution of aid.
The food situation, in particular, is extremely worrying, Amir
Mahmoud Abdulla, Deputy Executive Director of the UN
World Food Programme (WFP), said.
He said some seven million people in Syria are now food
insecure and an additional two million are at risk. Food
production has hit an all-time now, he said, as widespread
insecurity hampers access to land and supplies, fuel is in
short supply, and infrastructure is often damaged.
“Four in five Syrians now live in poverty with almost 80
per cent of households across the country struggle to cope
with food shortages,” Abdulla said.
If nothing changes, Syria could become “a country of
subsistence farmers with most of its commercial agriculture
base eroded.”
Both UN aid officials also used today’s briefing to again
call for a political solution to the crisis, underscoring
the importance of the 8 February talks in Geneva to be held
under UN auspices, and the UN conference with the European
Union in the beginning of April.
“After a chronicle of missed opportunities, this is the
time for the various parties to come together and bring an
end to this horrendous chapter in Syria’s history,” O’Brien
said.
Speaking by teleconference from Geneva, Peter Salama,
Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO)
Emergencies Programme, said that war has taken a serious
toll on civilians and the health workers, hospitals and
clinics serving them. Until recent security developments,
30,000 people had sustained war-related injuries every
month, he recalled.
“The war has gutted the health system,” with more than
100 attacks launched against health centres in 2016 alone,
he said, adding that it has led to acute shortages and
blocked access to services. Half of all Syrian children
were not receiving the required vaccinations and more
than 300,000 pregnant women lacked the care they need.
Underscoring the importance of the safety of those
providing such services, he said WHO is working to
ensure access to besieged and hard-to-reach areas, and
an end to attacks on health workers, with perpetrators
being held accountable. Moving forward, Syria’s health
system must be rebuilt, with strong support from the
international community, he emphasized.