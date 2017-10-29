UN aid chief calls on all Yemeni parties to facilitate humanitarian work

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 29 (APP):Wrapping up a five-day mission to conflict-torn Yemen, the United Nations humanitarian chief has stressed the need for more funding and better humanitarian access to help the population in need.

“It has been shocking to see the terrible impact of this man-made conflict,” UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said in a statement issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).