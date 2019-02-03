UN agenda to remain incomplete sans settling Kashmir dispute: Wani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):The United Nation’s decolonization agenda would remain incomplete sans settling the core Kashmir dispute on the basis of Security Council resolutions that promised granting the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people, said a senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC-AJK) Chapter Altaf Hussain Wani.

Talking to APP, he said India had deployed hundreds of thousands of troops in Indian occupied Kashmir, unleashing a reign of terror along with employing the most brutal violence to deny the Kashmiris their

right to self-determination.

He said human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir have now been documented in the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights as well.

Indian occupation forces could never suppress just political struggle for their legitimate right of self determination,” he added.

He said Indian forces along with puppet government in the Indian-occupied Kashmir have been stifling the voice of Kashmiris, committing all sorts of atrocities and repressions against them but gallant people of Jammu and Kashmir are offering exemplary resistance for their freedom.

Solidarity day being observed by Kashmiris and Paksitanis on February 5 would help reinvigorating Kashmiris spirit to fight for wining their right to self determination. He thanked Pakistan for highlighting the issues of Kashmiris at various international forums.

India was trying to suppress just struggle of Kashmiris by using brutal forces. India portrayed freedom struggle as terrorism.

Kashmiris owe Pakistan for continuous moral, political support to grant them right to self determination.