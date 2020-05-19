UN adviser on genocide prevention voices concern over India’s new citizenship law

UNITED NATIONS, May 19 (APP):The UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, has expressed his concern over reports of increased hate speech and discrimination against minority communities in India since the adoption of a law granting citizenship to migrants from three neighbouring countries – but not if they are Muslim, saying it was against international human rights norms.

“While the objective of the act (The Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019), to provide protection to minority communities is commendable, it is concerning that this protection is not extended to all groups, including Muslims. This is contrary to India’s obligations under international human rights law, in particular on non-discrimination,” Dieng, an under-secretary-general, said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The special adviser also expressed concern over reports that demonstrations against the law, which occurred across some regions of India since its enactment, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had reportedly resulted in the injury and death of civilians, attacks on religious sites, as well as an increase in expressions of hate against India’s Muslim community.

He added that “statements such as those expressed by Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy, that all people are not equal, and that Muslims are not in an ‘equal category’ as others are extremely alarming.

“Hate speech and the dehumanization of others goes against international human rights norms and values.”

In this regard, the special advisor welcomed recent statements by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the context of the coronavirus pandemic that the virus “does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking.

Under-Secretary-General Dieng encouraged the Government of India to continue to abide by this guidance by ensuring that national laws and policies follow international standards related to non-discrimination and to address and counter the rise of hate speech through messages of inclusion, respect for diversity and unity.

He reiterated that he would continue to follow developments and expressed his readiness to support initiatives to counter and address hate speech.

“In these extraordinary times brought about by the COVID-19 crisis it is more important than ever that we stand united as one humanity, demonstrating unity and solidarity rather than division and hate,” the special adviser noted.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the U.N. Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights have already expressed concern about the new citizenship law, calling it discriminatory.

In April, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom criticized India for instituting “national-level policies violating religious freedom across India, especially for Muslims.”