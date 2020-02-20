Umar Akmal suspended under PCB anti corruption code

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1* of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020. The defending champions will take on two-time former winners Islamabad United in the opening match, which will commence later today, Thursday at 9pm (PST), he said.