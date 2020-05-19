Umar Akmal appeals against his three years ban

LAHORE, May 19 (APP):Pakistan Crickrt Board said on Tursdsy that banned test cricketer,

Umar Akmal has appealed against his three years ban imposed by

PCB’s independent disciplinary panel.

Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, the panel’s chairman, has

imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating

the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which will be deemed to have come

into effect from the date of Umar‘s suspension on February 20, 2020

Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Umar will now

become eligible to return to cricket activities on February 19, 2023.

Umar was banned for failing to report corrupt approaches before this

year’s Pakistan Super League.