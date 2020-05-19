Umar Akmal appeals against his three years ban

LAHORE, May 19 (APP):Pakistan Crickrt Board said on Tursdsy that banned test cricketer,
Umar Akmal has appealed against his three years ban imposed by
PCB’s independent disciplinary panel.
Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, the panel’s chairman, has
imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating
the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which will be deemed to have come
into effect from the date of Umar‘s suspension on February 20, 2020
Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Umar will now
become eligible to return to cricket activities on February 19, 2023.
Umar was banned for failing to report corrupt approaches before this
year’s Pakistan Super League.
