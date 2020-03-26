Ulema urge people to worship at homes

LAHORE, Mar 26 (APP):Leading Ulema of the country have urged the people to stay at their homes and offer their five-times prayers inside the four walls to protect themselves against spread of coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint communique issued at the Governor’s House here on Thursday.

Earlier, 20 Twenty supreme Ulema from all schools of thought including Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed post-coronavirus pandemic situation in the country, government’s measures, public advisories and role of the Ulema.

The Ulema including Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith chief Senator Prof. Sajid, Jamia Asharfia Chief Maulana Fazal Rahim, Jamia Naeemia Chief Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Badshahi Mosque’s Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, Maulana Abdul Mulk, Pir Sahibzada Raza Muhammad, Dr. Mumtaz-ul-Hassan Bharvi, Maulana Muhammad Amir, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Sahibzada Abdul Mustafa, Allama Niaz Hussain Naqvi, Pir Nazim Hussain Shah, Maulana Afzal Hussain Haideri, Maulana Sahibzada Fazal Rahim, Director General Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Dr. Tahir Raza Bokhari, and others met Governor Punjab. Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah was also present on the occasion.

The joint communique also paid tribute to medical experts, doctors and paramedical staff for their role in the war against coronavirus. Ulema advised the public to adopt preventive measures by staying at their homes and performing prayers regularly within the four walls of their homes.

The Ulema assured the government of their fullest cooperation in the implementation of its advisories regarding safety from coronavirus and hope together they would defeat coronavirus.

“The entire nation salutes to doctors, paramedical staff and all those fighting on frontline against corona pandemic.”

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that all segments of society including the Ulema were united in the national cause and together would save 220 million people from coronavirus pandemic. He said it was necessary for people to stay home and did not come out, because when they came out of their houses then it would be difficult for them to prevent themselves from coronavirus.

Sarwar thanked the Ulema for standing by the government in fighting out dreadful virus and playing their role in creating awareness on the performance of worships.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said if people did not pay heed to government’s appeal of staying at home, the government would be forced to take stern action to save public from coronavirus at every cost. He said the opposition should not play politics because this was the time to save Pakistan from Italy-like situation and all have to get united.