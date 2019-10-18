Ulema laud PM for effectively raising Kashmir issue globally, boldly presenting Namoos-e-Risalat stance

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):The renowned religious scholars hailing from all schools of thought and sects Friday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for representing the sentiments of the people of Pakistan globally on the issue of Kashmir as well as Namoos-e-Risalat (Peace Be Upon Him) and Islam.

In a meeting with him, the religious scholars who also included the representatives of different associations of seminaries, lauded the prime minister for highlighting particularly at the United Nations the oppression and barbarism by the Indian forces in Kashmir and impact of the dispute very elaborately and with arguments.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, special assistants to prime minister Naeemul Haq, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Yousuf Baig Mirza, a PM Office statement said.

The religious scholars believed that the prime minister had proved to be the ambassador of Kashmir and also represented the sentiments of all segments of the society.

They said the whole nation was thankful to the prime minister for boldly presenting a fact-based case of Namoos-e-Risalat and Islam to the world community.

Appreciating the prime minister’s initiative to launch a television channel with the cooperation of Turkey and Malaysia to highlight and apprise the youth of Islamic teachings, they opined that it would also help confront the negative propaganda against Islam.

Referring to his efforts for promotion of peace in the world especially in the Middle East, the scholars believed that the prime minister had arose as an ambassador of peace in the Islamic world.

They assured for all their support to the government to develop the country on the model of State of Madina and creation of Naya Pakistan on the very principles.

Moreover, they said the religious scholars stood by the state and armed forces of Pakistan to safeguard the national interests.

They spoke high of the government’s initiative for reformation of the seminaries and modernize their curriculum in accordance with the modern day needs.

The scholars also put forward their suggestions to develop Pakistan as true welfare state and on the pattern of Madina State.

In his remarks, the prime minister said religious scholars owed a pivotal role to rid the country of prevailing issues particularly the uniformity of the education system and promotion of unity. The government is resolved to take the religious scholars along and seek their guidance in this regard, he remarked.

The prime minister said currently there were different educational systems and curricula in vogue which not only created social division but also misunderstanding among different classes.

He viewed that the educational reforms were a must to bring the national unity and harmony in what the role of religious scholars was crucial.

He said the government desired the students passing out of the seminaries to enjoy the opportunities equal to those by the students of English medium or other schools.

About the development of Pakistan as true welfare state on the pattern of Madina State, the prime minister said the forefathers had dreamed Pakistan as a state developed on the very principles.

He told the delegation that developing Pakistan as a true welfare state on the principles of Madina state was his ultimate goal for what he would continue his strife.

He said in order to improve the national economy, the government was introducing tax reforms and urged the religious scholar and Council of Islamic Ideology to present their suggestions in light of the Islamic teachings.

Regarding the Kashmir situation, the prime minister said he had raised the issue at every platform and the Indian government knew that the voice of Kashmiris could not be suppressed through the deployment of 900,000 troops.

He said the considering the cognizance of Kashmir issue worldwide, now it was not possible for the Indian regime to subdue the Kashmir people through killings of other tactics.

The prime minister also appreciated the scholars for highlighting the Kashmir issue besides playing their role to address the issues of terrorism and sectarianism.

He sought the religious scholar’s cooperation against the nefarious attempts to create disintegration among the Muslim Ummah and resolved to continue his interaction with them for consultation on varying issues.