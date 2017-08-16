UK’s NCA to provide training to NAB’s investigation officers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): The National Crime Agency (NCA) of
the United Kingdom will provide training to investigation officers
of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to enhance their
investigation techniques on modern lines.
This was decided during a meeting between Country Manager,
National Crime Agency (NCA) UK Osman Ahmed and Chairman National
Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry here at NAB
Headquarters on Wednesday, according to a press release.
The NAB chairman in his welcome remarks said that it was
very encouraging that National Crime Agency (NCA) UK would
provide training to NAB investigation officers in order to
enhance their investigation techniques and skills on modern lines.
He said that NAB gave high value to its partnership with
National Crime Agency (NCA), UK.
Since anti-corruption work had no national boundaries and
close cooperation between NAB and NCA, the UK would be of great help
towards nabbing corrupt, he added.
The NAB chairman welcomed the close collaboration between NAB
and National Crime Agency (NCA) UK.
He appreciated that National Crime Agency had already
organized two study visits to the UK for six NAB investigation officers
which proved very productive in improving the investigation skills
and techniques of NAB investigation officers, besides broadening of
their vision and international exposure.
To further improve the capacity building of investigation
officers of NAB, National Crime Agency UK had carried out Training
Need Analysis (TNA) for NAB investigation officers in consultation
with the Operation Division of NAB, he added.
He said the NCA had decided to conduct five training courses
for NAB investigation officers with effect from October 2, 2017 in
Pakistan in six fields as identified by experts.
Osman Ahmed, Country Manager, National Crime Agency (NCA) UK
appreciated the efforts of NAB under the leadership of Qamar Zaman
Chaudhry in eradication of corruption.
He said that the contents and training modules of six courses
had been prepared.
He further added that all the courses offered would be fully
funded by NCA-UK in order to further enhance their abilities to
inquire and investigate corruption cases including white collar
crimes.
He thanked the NAB for its help in sharing its experience in the
field of anti-corruption and other areas of common concern.
It was further decided in the meeting that a memorandum of
understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the anti-corruption work and
sharing of training facilities will soon be signed after approval of
concerned authorities at both ends.
