Ukrainians celebrating visa-free travel to EU: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP): Ukrainians are celebrating Sunday

first day of visa-free travel to most European Union countries.

On which President Petro Poroshenko has been welcomed as a “a final

‘goodbye’ to the Russian Empire.”

This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan, Volodymyr

Lakomov.

He said that now Ukrainian citizens who had biometric

passports could enter to all EU member states except Ireland and

the United Kingdom without a visa for up to 90 days during any 180-

day period, said a press release here.

The ambassador said that visa would be necessary for four

Schengen area countries that are not in the EU including Norway,

Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.

Volodymyr Lakomov said that “The visa-free regime for Ukraine

has started, Glory to Europe, Glory to Ukraine,” adding Poroshenko wrote on

Twitter after hundreds of Ukrainians crossed the EU border.

“It will create new opportunities for all of us, strengthening

our economies, or security, and our friendship,” he said. “And this

is what our partnership is all about: making a difference to our

citizens’ everyday life.”

The ambassador said that Ukrainians will be able “to travel to

33 countries of West Europe without any visa requirements.”

He said that the visa-free regime was “just the first step”

toward “intensifying relations” between the EU and Ukraine.

“We must returned Ukrainians history, decision of the EU

is so important, a long process has been completed, first of all, it

goes about the return of Ukraine to its historic place among the

European countries, not only about the visa-free border crossing,”

he added.