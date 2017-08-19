Ukrainian PM felicitates Pakistani counterpart Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr
Groysman felicitated his Pakistani counterpart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
on assuming the office of the prime minister.
“I would like to offer you my most sincere congratulations
upon your appointment as Prime minister of the Islamic Republic of
Pakistan,” the Ukrainian PM said in a letter to the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, according to a press release from Embassy of Ukraine
received Saturday.
Ukrainian Government is interested to continue the
constructive cooperation with the Government of Pakistan and highly
appreciated potential and prospects of the development of mutually
beneficial and comprehensive cooperation between Ukraine and
Pakistan in accord with the interests of our two friendly nations.
Meanwhile, Pavlo Klimkin, Minister for Foreign Affairs of
Ukraine also sent a felicitation letter to Foreign Minister Khawaja
Muhammad Asif.
He hoped that existing friendly relations and fruitful
cooperation between the two countries would be further strengthened
for the benefit of the two peoples.
In his statement, Ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan, Volodymyr
Lakomov said that “our friendship is strong as it has been all time
and no political changes can influence it.”
