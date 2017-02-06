Ukrainian ambassador congratulates SKP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Lakomov

Monday congratulated and thanked Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and Ski Federation of Pakistan (SKP) for holding Alpine Ski competitions in the country.

The ambassador congratulated the SKP for holding successful international alpine ski competitions that had become a part of international winter sports environment, a press release issued here said.

The ambassador also congratulated the players and winners of Ukraine for achieving awards during this competition of Alpine Ski Cup.

He said Malam Jabba and other Pakistani ski resorts had become popular destinations for many skiers in the world.

“I am happy that Pakistan successfully entered the world club of alpine skiing resorts,” he said.