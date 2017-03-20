Ukraine embassy to hold seminar on Mar 21

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Embassy of Ukraine in Pakistan and School of Politics and International Relations (SPIR) of Quaid-e-Azam University has decided to hold the Web-Seminar between the SPIR and the Institute of International Relations Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

The seminar would be held here on March 21 at Quaid-e-Azam

University with the title of “25 years of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan: results and prospects”, said a press release here Monday.