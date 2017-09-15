Ukraine calls on int’l community respond to human rights violations in Crimea

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 15 (APP): Ukraine called on the international community Friday to consistently respond to the cynical human rights violations in Crimea and to strengthen the political and diplomatic pressure on the Kremlin, in order to ensure the return of the aggressor state to the tenets of international law.

In a statement, the embassy of Ukraine here Friday demanded from the Russian Federation to release Ahtem Ciygoz, to stop repressions against Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians on the territory of the occupied Crimea and to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The embassy claimed that the Russian occupation authorities on the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea illegally sentenced Ukrainian citizen Ahtem Ciygoz to 8 years of imprisonment.

Ahtem Cyigoz, the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, was detained in January 2015 for participating in a rally in support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which took place in front of the Supreme Council of the Crimea on February 26, 2014, and was accused of mass riots.

The statement termed it yet another manifestation of Russia’s repressive policy on the Crimean peninsula, aimed at suppressing dissent voices and opposition to the Kremlin regime, as well as yet another evidence of discrimination against Crimean Tatars.

A large number of countries, including the USA, Turkey and France, as well as the international human rights organization, Amnesty International already called for the release of Ahtem Ciygoz, the statement claimed.

The statement said, “The Russian Federation has organized the so-called elections of the “governor”, “by-election of a deputy of the legislative assembly of Sevastopol”, as well as “by-election of deputies of certain municipalities” of this city on September 10, 2017. Ukraine resolutely condemns the organization of the Russian Federation in the territory of Sevastopol (Autonomous Republic of Crimea), temporarily occupied by it, of those illegal elections, the statement added.

“We consider such actions by the Kremlin as a continuation of gross violations by the Russian Federation of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.Those ‘elections’ are illegitimate and their results from legal point of view are worthless.

Any steps aimed at legitimizing the illegal occupation of part of the sovereign territory of Ukraine do not create any legal consequences on the constitutionally assigned status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol as part of the territory of Ukraine.

Crimea and Sevastopol were integral parts of the sovereign Ukrainian State which are subjects to the Constitution and laws of Ukraine.

“We also expect that civilized world will assess appropriately illegal actions committed by the Russian occupying power which continues oppression and discrimination of Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians and other

nationalities who have not resigned and will never accept occupation of Crimea.”