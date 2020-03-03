Ukraine air force commander calls on PAF air chief

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Commander of Air Force of Ukraine Colonel General Sergii Drozdov Tuesday called on Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan here at Air Headquarters.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation were brought under discussion during the meeting, a PAF press release said.

Colonel General Sergii Drozdov appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel.

The air chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, on his arrival at Air Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of the PAF presented the Guard of Honour.

He also laid wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF’s martyrs.