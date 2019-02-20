LONDON, Feb 20 (APP):The United Kingdom Pakistani Kashmiri Councillors Forum (UKPKCF) Wednesday called upon India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue.
“War is not the solution of this seven decade-long issue and it should be settled down through peaceful means,” UKPKCF Coordinator Mushtaq Lasharie told APP.
Replying to a question about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visit to Pakistan and signing of US$ 20 billion agreements in various sectors, he said this would help Pakistan meet its prevailing economic challenges and bring prosperity in the country.
UKPKCF for resolving Kashmir dispute through dialogue
